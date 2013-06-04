June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date October 21, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 96.822
Payment Date June 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.1 billion
Rand when fungible
ISIN XS0848049838
