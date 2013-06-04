June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date April 04, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 20bp
Reoffer price 100.063
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 18bp
Payment Date June 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 400 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000A1R0550
