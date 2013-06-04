BRIEF-Future Land's Jan-Feb contract sales up 59.7 pct y/y
* Says Feb contract sales at about 5.2 billion yuan ($753.89 million), Jan-Feb contract sales up 59.7 percent at about 10.1 billion yuan
June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date June 12, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.112
Reoffer price 99.112
Yield 2.602 pct
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International & JPMorgan
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0942388462
* Says Feb net profit at 315.9 million yuan ($45.80 million)
