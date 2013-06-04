June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date June 12, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.112

Reoffer price 99.112

Yield 2.602 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International & JPMorgan

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0942388462

