June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 12, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.835

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Natixis, LBBW & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

