June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower UniCredit S.P.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.544

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,

ING, Societe Generale, NBAD & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.