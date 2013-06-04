June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 45 million euro

Maturity Date December 07, 2018

Coupon 1.115 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.115 pct

Payment Date June 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000HV2AJJ3

