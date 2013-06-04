BRIEF-Molson Coors announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings INC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date December 11, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.229
Reoffer price 99.229
Yield 2.118 pct
Spread 46 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs &
MUSI
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0942464586
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
