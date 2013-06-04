June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings INC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date December 11, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.229

Reoffer price 99.229

Yield 2.118 pct

Spread 46 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs &

MUSI

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0942464586

