CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date May 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Reoffer price 100.34
Payment Date June 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 900 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0894488591
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says unit wins construction contracts worth totalling about $98.1 million in Sri Lanka
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.