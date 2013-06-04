June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 40 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 3, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.485
Payment Date June 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0877809375
Data supplied by International Insider.