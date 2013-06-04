June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date June 12, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 18bp

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law New york

ISIN US00254ELV29

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.