Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 98.775
Yield 6.06 pct
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion rand
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0875343591
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 111.325
Yield 6.483 pct
Notes The issue size will total 4.175 billion rand
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0356222173
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Governing Law English
