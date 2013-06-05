June 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Total Capital International
Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 14, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.907
Payment Date June 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CIBC & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0942996249
Data supplied by International Insider.