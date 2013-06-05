June 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount C$1.0 billion

Maturity Date June 13, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.609

Reoffer price 99.609

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN US500769FS86

