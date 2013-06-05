June 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount C$1.0 billion
Maturity Date June 13, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.609
Reoffer price 99.609
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN US500769FS86
