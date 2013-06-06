Fitch Rates China South City's Proposed USD Notes 'B(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China South City Holdings Limited's (CSC; B/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'B(EXP)' expected rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as CSC's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information alread