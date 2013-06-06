June 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower KfW

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date June 14, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 101.47

Payment Date June 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0943420231

