June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 17, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Yield 2.85 pct

Reoffer price 98.59

Payment Date June 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme

ISIN XS0942541912

