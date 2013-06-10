June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB)

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date June 24, 2016

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.713

Reoffer Yield 2.6 pct

Payment Date June 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Societe Generale CIB,

Standard Chartered Bank & UOB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

