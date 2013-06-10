Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower SSE PLC
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 17, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.349
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123.2bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date June 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Lloyds Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
& Santander GBM
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0944451243
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
