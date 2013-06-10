June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Air Liquide Finance

Guarantor Air Liquide S.A.

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.602

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.7bp

Over DBR

Payment Date June 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International & Mizuho

Full fees Undisclosed

