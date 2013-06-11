June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Autobahnen und Schnellstrassen

Finanzierungs AG (ASFINAG)

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2033

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.878

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.1

bp over the 4.75 pct July 2034 DBR

Payment Date June 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC, JPMorgan & RBI

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0944835734

