UPDATE 2-Nigerian regulators meet to try and solve Etisalat loan issue
* Etisalat, lenders to meet regulators on Friday (Recasts after regulator's meeting with central bank, adds details, background)
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.94
Reoffer price 100.94
Yield 1.305 pct
Payment Date June 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000WGZ7HN8
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Etisalat, lenders to meet regulators on Friday (Recasts after regulator's meeting with central bank, adds details, background)
LISBON, March 9 Portugal's government intends to create a new financial supervisor which would carry out bank rescues and take on the role of ensuring the overall stability of the banking system, the finance minister said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions on Thursday about Snap Inc and other companies that offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."