June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower City of Vasteras

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 19, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 21.9

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 21.9

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005250628

