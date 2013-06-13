June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sodertalje Kommun
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 18bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 18bp
Payment Date June 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.