June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sodertalje Kommun

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 18bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 18bp

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

