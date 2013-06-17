BRIEF-Storagevault to acquire stores in Montreal and Kamloops
* Entered into a purchase agreement to acquire one store in Montreal for $15 million
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower AB Sagax
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (K) 500
ISIN SE0005249760
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Entered into a purchase agreement to acquire one store in Montreal for $15 million
SANTIAGO, March 10 The four nations of the Pacific Alliance, one of Latin America's major trade blocs, agreed on Friday to deepen financial integration in the lead-up to a regional conference in Chile designed to counter creeping global protectionism.
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.