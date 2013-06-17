June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.518

Reoffer yield 2.066 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.8bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB

& Commerzbank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Data supplied by International Insider.