BRIEF-Storagevault to acquire stores in Montreal and Kamloops
* Entered into a purchase agreement to acquire one store in Montreal for $15 million
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Aktia Bank
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.797
Yield 1.167 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63bp
Over the 0.25 pct Due 2018 OBL 166
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Nordea & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Full Fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN XS0946639381
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Entered into a purchase agreement to acquire one store in Montreal for $15 million
SANTIAGO, March 10 The four nations of the Pacific Alliance, one of Latin America's major trade blocs, agreed on Friday to deepen financial integration in the lead-up to a regional conference in Chile designed to counter creeping global protectionism.
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.