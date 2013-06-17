June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Aktia Bank

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.797

Yield 1.167 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63bp

Over the 0.25 pct Due 2018 OBL 166

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Nordea & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Full Fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN XS0946639381

