June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower ICA Gruppen (publ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 25, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 85bp

Issue price Par

ISIN SE0005280484

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.707

Reoffer yield 3.565 pct

Spread 168 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN SE0005280492

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 168bp

Issue price Par

ISIN SE0005280500

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Svenska HCM

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

