BRIEF-Storagevault to acquire stores in Montreal and Kamloops
* Entered into a purchase agreement to acquire one store in Montreal for $15 million
June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Citigroup
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.521
Reoffer yield 3.105 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CITI
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada and moving investments to shale fields.
March 10 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo on Friday added a new patent claim to its intellectual property lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc and requested a preliminary injunction to stop the ride-sharing service from using what it says is proprietary information, a court filing showed.