BRIEF-Manulife Investments terminates certain funds
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 14, 2023
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.562
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct
Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0942172296
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposed 2016 dividend for share class Rolinco of 0.60 euro ($0.6346) (previous year 0.60 euro) Source text: http://bit.ly/2mwUfgL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.