BRIEF-Manulife Investments terminates certain funds
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 03, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 98.475
Payment Date June 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total 250 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0877809375
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Proposed 2016 dividend for share class Rolinco of 0.60 euro ($0.6346) (previous year 0.60 euro) Source text: http://bit.ly/2mwUfgL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.