BRIEF-Manulife Investments terminates certain funds
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.669
Spread Minus 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1RET80
* Proposed 2016 dividend for share class Rolinco of 0.60 euro ($0.6346) (previous year 0.60 euro) Source text: http://bit.ly/2mwUfgL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.