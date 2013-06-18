June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.669

Spread Minus 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RET80

