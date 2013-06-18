June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Commerzbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.666

Reoffer yield 1.069 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 49bp

Over the OBL 166

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB &

Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

