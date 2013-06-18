Fitch: Corporate Tax Changes May Aid US Bank Earnings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/CHICAGO, March 06 (Fitch) Potential federal corporate tax cuts may aid US bank earnings over the long run, according to Fitch Ratings. However, they could also result in deferred tax asset (DTA) and liability (DTL) revaluations, causing one-time earnings and capital impacts. While some of the one-time noncash charges from DTA revaluations could be significant, the potential earnings benefit from lower taxes over time could