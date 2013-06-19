June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dong Energy A/S

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 3013

Coupon 6.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.449

Spread 450 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

476.9bp over the 0.5 pct May 2023

DBR

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan

Stanley & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0943370543

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.