BRIEF-Medfund FIZ AN lowers stake in GPPI to 83.8 pct
* Medfund FIZ AN lowers stake in the company to 83.8 percent from 86.93 percent
Greek residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Medfund FIZ AN lowers stake in the company to 83.8 percent from 86.93 percent
* Slate Office REIT qtrly rental revenue $35.1 million versus $29.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 6 The rouble's appeal for carry trade is probably overstated, analysts at Russia's central bank said on Monday.