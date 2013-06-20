BRIEF-Ciber says enters waiver and amendment with Wells Fargo
* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing
June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 2023
Coupon 2.50 pct
Issue price 99.31
Reoffer price 99.31
Yield 2.58 pct
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000NLB2GS2
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing
* Secured three waste water treatment upgrading projects, involving a total investment of about rmb210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 6 Stock markets in the Gulf closed with mixed fortunes on Monday, with a rebound by financially troubled builder Arabtec boosting Dubai while Barwa Real Estate pulled down Qatar as the company went ex-dividend.