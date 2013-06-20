June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2023

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 99.31

Reoffer price 99.31

Yield 2.58 pct

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000NLB2GS2

