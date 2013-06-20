BRIEF-China Everbright Water secures multiple upgrading projects
* Secured three waste water treatment upgrading projects, involving a total investment of about rmb210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des
Oeffentlichen rechts
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 1, 2015
Coupon 0.7 pct
Issue price 100.665
Reoffer price 100.665
Payment Date June 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN DE000A1R0YN7
ISIN DE000A1PGPX1
DUBAI, March 6 Stock markets in the Gulf closed with mixed fortunes on Monday, with a rebound by financially troubled builder Arabtec boosting Dubai while Barwa Real Estate pulled down Qatar as the company went ex-dividend.
* Target acquisitions are expected, on a pro forma basis, to contribute an additional annual ebitda of s$5.5 million for financial year ended 31 december 2016