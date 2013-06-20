BRIEF-China Everbright Water secures multiple upgrading projects
* Secured three waste water treatment upgrading projects, involving a total investment of about rmb210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date January 31, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Reoffer price 99.971
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 26bp
Payment Date June 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & RBC CM
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total $650 million
When fungible
ISIN XS0882231870
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Secured three waste water treatment upgrading projects, involving a total investment of about rmb210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 6 Stock markets in the Gulf closed with mixed fortunes on Monday, with a rebound by financially troubled builder Arabtec boosting Dubai while Barwa Real Estate pulled down Qatar as the company went ex-dividend.
* Target acquisitions are expected, on a pro forma basis, to contribute an additional annual ebitda of s$5.5 million for financial year ended 31 december 2016