June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Danone SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 28, 2023

Coupon 2.6 pct

Reoffer price 99.887

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, ING,

Mitsubishi & Natixis

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011527241

