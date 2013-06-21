Generali puts Dutch business up for sale - sources
LONDON, March 2 Italy's biggest insurer Generali has hired BNP Paribas to sell its Dutch business as part of a plan to cut costs in weaker markets and boost profits, sources told Reuters.
June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank
(L-Bank)
Guarantor State of Baden Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp
Payment Date June 27, 2013
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.2 billion
when fungible
ISIN XS0945671732
Temp XS0903255312
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Data supplied by International Insider.
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 2 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said it nominated two directors for the board of Taubman Centers Inc, escalating its fight against the owner of U.S. and Asian shopping centers.