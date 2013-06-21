CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near records on upbeat data
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
Guarantor Canada through CMHC
Issue Amount C$5.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2018
Coupon 2.05 pct
Issue price 99.878
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CIBC World Markets, BMO Capital Markets,
Scotiabank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 2 Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp named a new head for its aluminum business on Thursday and said it would consolidate its business units into three divisions from six, to increase efficiency and cut costs.