June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million Sterling
Maturity Date July 03, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date July 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0949029242
