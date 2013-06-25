June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OKB)

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 24, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.522

Payment Date July 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0217374286

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.