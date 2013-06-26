UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Facility for
Immunisation (IFFIM)
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date July 5, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp
Payment Date July 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Reg S ISIN XS0949331291
144a ISIN US45951B2A63
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.