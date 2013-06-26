June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The City of Prague

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 3, 2023

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.417

Yield 3.194 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CSOB (KBC Group) & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0943724962

