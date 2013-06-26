June 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 26, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 97.177

Reoffer price 96.427

Payment Date July 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Raiffeisen Schweiz

Genossenschaft

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0196878661

