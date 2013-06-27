June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Emissionszentrale der Schweizer Gemeinden (EGW)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 70.7 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 24, 2028

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.442

Reoffer price 101.492

Spread Minus 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0217579785

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 31.6 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 24, 2023

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.518

Reoffer price 99.768

Spread Minus 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0217579777

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

