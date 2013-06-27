Lonmin's chief operating officer to step down next month
LONDON, March 6 Troubled platinum miner Lonmin said on Monday its chief operating officer (COO) has resigned for personal reasons.
LONDON, March 6 Britain's business minister and the country's biggest trade union said they were focused on securing the long-term future of Vauxhall's plants after France's Peugeot confirmed it would buy the British brand from General Motors.
NAIROBI, March 6 Kenya's government is opposed to a move by a legislator to amend the law to break up the country's biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom, the information minister said on Monday.