June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Mutuel Arkea

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.115

Yield 2.476

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Arkea, Bank of America, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

DZ Bank & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011530492

Data supplied by International Insider.