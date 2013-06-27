June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco De Chile

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.277

Reoffer price 99.777

Yield 1.182 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0217579736

